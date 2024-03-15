MAP pushes for sustainable mass transpo vs elevated toll

Amid suggestions of business tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan and Ramon Ang of an elevated expressway to ease congestion in major thoroughfares Katipunan and EDSA, the Management Association of the Philippines stressed that such a proposal is “not feasible” and will not resolve the gridlock that has long been plaguing Metro Manila commuters and motorists.

“Having elevated toll roads is a quick fix that may offer traffic relief, albeit short-term, as they ultimately fail to address the underlying issues of sustainability, equity, and environmental impact. The Braess Paradox and, similarly, the induced demand phenomenon have proven time and again that adding more road space only attracts more cars that will sooner than not choke the new road space with severe traffic congestion. The status quo ante will prevail in no time,” MAP vice president Noel Bonoan and Eduardo Yap, chairperson of the MAP Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in a joint statement on Friday.

Pangilinan and Ang said an elevated expressway in Katipunan and EDSA is up for discussion, resulting in combining their toll road assets.

They said that with the newly formed toll road conglomerate, projected to rake up P50 billion annually, the two groups will jointly explore expansion opportunities, with an initial focus on addressing Metro Manila’s traffic-choked roads.

Further, the two top honchos recommended the construction of an elevated expressway along EDSA, which has been pushed by the San Miguel Corporation owner since 2019.

Mass transport is key

Instead, the MAP officials aired prioritizing investments in mass transit systems presents a far more viable and sustainable solution to the mobility challenges faced by the National Capital Region, which will align with the NEDA National Transport Plan and the MAP’s Holistic Plan for traffic and transportation, wherein mass transportation is prioritized to move people, not cars.

“A well-designed mass transit network, including efficient bus rapid transit systems, light rail transit, and metro systems can significantly move more people and reduce congestion by drastically reducing private car usage while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality,” the joint statement suggested.

Further, the two officials maintained that elevated toll roads come at a significant cost, as they will cause massive congestion and disruption at ground level during and after construction and will add to the already heavy cost to society, the economy, and the environment.

They also insisted that an elevated toll road will permanently impede the transformation of EDSA from an ugly concrete corridor to a pleasant tree-lined avenue where clean energy mass transit is the primary means to move people, not traffic-congesting private vehicles; where sidewalks can be widened for landscaping for much-needed softening of the urban landscape that would invite and enhance non-motorized mobility.

“Elevated toll roads prioritize private vehicle usage, perpetuating car-centric urban planning and exacerbating issues of inequality in access to transportation. Mass transit serves the broader population, including low-income communities who may lack access to private transportation, thus fostering social cohesion and economic opportunities for all residents, while offering long-term sustainability benefits that elevated toll roads cannot match,” they said.

Subsequently, they said transit-oriented development around mass transit hubs can promote walkable neighborhoods, reduce urban sprawl, and preserve green spaces.

“The MAP encourages the government and the big infrastructure players to prioritize investments in mass transit systems that address the needs of all residents while building more resilient, inclusive, and environment-friendly urban infrastructure for generations to come,” the officials noted.

Before suggesting elevated toll roads, SMC proposed the creation of a 10-lane elevated steel expressway on top of EDSA, connecting Caloocan, Quezon City, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Makati, and Pasay.