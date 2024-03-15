Leviste-led firm allots P5-B for rural Batangas dev’t

Countryside Investments Holdings Corp., led by young businessman Leandro Leviste, has earmarked more than P5 billion to fund various developments across rural areas in the western Batangas province.

In a press statement on Friday, Leviste announced that the planned investments are part of a broader initiative to foster long-term development in Batangas.

Particularly, the investment will be used to develop various projects in rural Batangas, including infrastructure, housing, and agriculture in partnership with local communities.

These investments are also projected to generate employment opportunities, especially as many Batangueño stand to lose their jobs following the closure of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro sugar mill in Nasugbu, Batangas.

According to Leviste, Countryside plans will be implemented in collaboration with his renewable energy firm Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings, Inc., which recently raised funds from selling a majority stake in SP New Energy Corp. to Meralco PowerGen Corp. and other investors.

The proceeds from these transactions and other financings will be allocated to projects in areas where Countryside and its affiliates possess substantial landholdings.

Among Solar Philippines' flagship projects in the region is the 63-megawatt Calatagan Solar Farm, which is expected to drive local development and sustainability through clean energy.