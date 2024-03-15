Lawson x Fumiya

Lawson Philippines is collaborating with Japanese artist and social-media sensation Fumiya Sankai in an event today (16 March) at the Festival Mall in Alabang.

Exclusive collaboration products were developed by Fumiya and Lawson Philippines to delight Filipinos’ discerning tastes.

The limited-time offers are: Matcha Cheesecake, Dirty Matcha and Matcha eclair.

The event promises a festive atmosphere with meet-and-greet opportunities to Lawson’s raffle winners and lively performances by Fumiya Sankai.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the rich Japanese culture and experience the unique blend of entertainment and culinary delights.

“Lawson and I share the common desire that we want Filipinos to enjoy more Japanese products,” Fumiya said.

“I would like to continue to spread the goodness of the Philippines to Japan and the goodness of Japan to the Philippines so that I can become a bridge between the Philippines and Japan.”