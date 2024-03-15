Lacuna encourages women to excel in public service

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has encouraged various departments, offices, and bureaus of the city government to come up with their own set of activities to mark the celebration of National Women's Month.

She observed that previously, it was only the Manila Department of Social Welfare that organized a series of events to commemorate National Women's Month. However, now the local government is also actively organizing various activities to celebrate this occasion.

Lacuna made the pronouncements as she led the event in honoring the remarkable women employees of the City of Manila at the Palma Hall inside the Universidad de Manila, themed, "Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!"

Alongside this, she was proud that many women, either heads or assistant heads, have served several important departments, bureaus, and offices in Manila City Hall.

The mayor said that time has really changed, as she lauded the women of today for proving themselves at par, if not better, than men when it comes to multi-tasking or performing different tasks.

In the said event organized by the Manila City Personnel Office, in collaboration with the Manila Department of Social Welfare under Re Fugoso, the lady mayor also called on housewives not to debase their role, saying maintaining a home is not an easy job.

She also encouraged them to learn, on the side, certain livelihood skills which they can learn for free via the programs being offered by the city, so that they can augment their family income.