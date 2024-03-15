Hotel101-Madrid breaks ground

MADRID, SPAIN — On Wednesday, 13 March 2024, the 680-room Hotel101-Madrid has progressed with two milestone activities on the same day as it conducts its groundbreaking ceremony and signs the construction contract with Ferrovial in Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain.

The 680-room Hotel101-Madrid project set to become one of the top 5 largest hotels in Madrid, Spain, and is located in a 6,593 square-meter prime commercial property recently purchased by Hotel101 located along Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid which is surrounded by major landmark buildings and is about 3 minutes walk to the Valdebebas Train Station, 4 minutes walk to IFEMA convention complex, 5 minutes walk to Real Madrid Sports Complex, and around 7 minutes to the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.

In the photo (L-R): Equicom Group Chairman Antonio L. Go, Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe J. Lhuillier, DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar Injap Sia II, DoubleDragon Co-Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong, Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment of the Region of Madrid, Spain Rocio Albert Lopez-Ibor, Ferrovial Directoria Edificación Madrid Belen Marquina Susin, Ferrovial Director Region Centro Juan Luis Junguito Oppelt, and Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.