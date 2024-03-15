Growth in sustainable places

The European Union is accelerating the country’s transition toward a greener future in a historic collaboration with the Philippines through a program that aims to spur a more sustainable economy.

“At the core of the Green Economy Program for the Philippines is our collective commitment to promote circular practices and waste-prevention initiatives,” said Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga. “Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, we are determined to pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for our nation.”

The groundbreaking program is mitigating environmental degradation and combat climate change, all while fostering economic growth and social inclusivity.

The program runs until 2028, with a budget of €60 million (P3.65 billion).

It will build partnerships, enhance policy frameworks, and establish a multi-stakeholder dialogue platform.

In collaboration with the private sector and civil society, the United Nations Development Program will help empower local government units to take proactive measures towards sustainable waste management and circular economy practices.

France’s technical assistance agency will help engage the private sector and financial industry in promoting sustainable business practices and innovative financial mechanisms that support circular economy objectives.

The project will also carry out initiatives to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies and enhancing energy efficiency measures to mitigate climate-change impacts.

The program will also help Philippine authorities to achieve the goals of a number of the country’s international climate commitments and national environmental policies.

“The successful launch of the Green Economy Program for the Philippines is part of the EU’s new Global Gateway Strategy and shows our commitment worldwide to combating climate change while promoting inclusive economic development,” said EU Ambassador Luc Véron.