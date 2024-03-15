FDA, PEZA unveil pharma, medical device ecozones

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Philippine Economic Zone (PEZA) are gearing to enhance the country's medical manufacturing sector as they unveiled pharmaceutical and medical device ecozones.

According to FDA, Pharma-Dev Zones will serve as specialized hubs for local and foreign companies involved in medical and drug manufacturing, including research and development as well as clinical testing and trials.

"This collaborative effort with the FDA ensures that product manufactured within these ecozones meet rigorous quality and regulatory standards," PEZA noted.

"This will likewise address the development and manufacture of common generic drugs that will boost local supply and bring down the prices of medicines," it added.

The FDA said the Pharma-Dev Zones can boost local supply and provide opportunities for Filipino small and medium enterprises to engage in the manufacturing and tolling of drugs, food, supplements, and other medical products.

Integration into these ecozones, the agency furthered, will further support the capacity and competitiveness of Filipino businesses.