Expansion-bound firm taps Vivant

Local companies are beginning to establish sustainable networks by integrating renewable energy into their operations.

One of the most recent ones to join the bandwagon was Treasure Island Industrial Corp., or TIIC, a Cebu-based manufacturing company, that has expanded the rooftop solar plant of its packaging division,iPak, by 729.3-kilowatt peak, or kWp.

TIIC partnered with Corenergy, a subsidiary of Vivant Energy Corp., to build the rooftop solar plant on the 11,000 square meter roof space of iPak in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

The solar plant is projected to increase solar production capabilities and reduce carbon dioxide emissions of the facility by 527 metric tons per year. This is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide that can be sequestered by 12,100 trees annually.

New milestone

“This adds another milestone in the partnership between TIIC and Vivant Corenergy, and we see more opportunities to grow together in our journey towards sustainability and cost-efficiency,” said TIIC executive vice president Douglas Ong during the recent ceremonial switch-on of iPak’s Phase 2 Rooftop Solar Project.

Mark Habana, the vice president of operations at Vivant Energy, recalled their partnership with TIIC which dates back to 2019. At that time, they supplied and installed solar panels on the rooftop of their manufacturing plant.

“This was our first solar project in Cebu and that makes our partnership with iPak very special to us at Corenergy,” he added.

iPak is a company that produces a variety of plastic packaging solutions for both local and international markets.

It offers flexible packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches, 3-side seal bags, cap seals, labels, and PE bags, as well as rigid packaging solutions like microwaveable containers, thermoformed clamshells, and trays.

In 2019, iPak completed the initial phase of its rooftop solar project, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Corenergy supplied a 1,345-kWp system that, when combined with the recently activated phase 2, brings iPak’s on-site solar rooftop power plant to a total generation capacity of 2,074 kWp. The capacity represented an impressive 35 percent of iPak’s energy needs.

Vivant Energy holds publicly-listed Vivant Corp.’s investments in energy distribution and generation, retail electricity supply, and energy-related engineering solutions.