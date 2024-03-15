DSWD, US Peace Corps set to renew partnership

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday said he had given the green light to renew the agency’s partnership with the US Peace Corps following a courtesy meeting on 14 March with representatives of the US agency that trains and deploys volunteers.

During the meeting at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City, Gatchalian and officials of the US Peace Corps discussed the possibility of renewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will expire this year.

Under the MOU, the US Peace Corps deploys volunteers to DSWD centers and licensed and accredited Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs) to assist the staff in attending to the residents. During the pandemic, the DSWD was able to maximize the support of Peace Corps volunteers in the implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Region 3 (Central Luzon).

The US Peace Corps executives who met with the Secretary were Director of Management and Operation Bryan Cummins, Program Manager and Team Leader Roberto Yangco, Program Manager for Peace Corps Response Milosil Cruz, and Community Integration Coordinator for Children, Youth and Family Project Georgina Ciriaco.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Marites Maristela and Concurrent Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Deputy Program Manager (DPM) for Operations under the 4Ps-National Program Management Office Rosalie Dagulo also attended the meeting.