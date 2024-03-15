DPWH completes 4 flood control projects in Isabela

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Friday that it has completed four flood control projects in Isabela Province.

DPWH said it is seen to prevent flooding and erosion of river banks in the towns of Nanguilian, Cauayan City, and Benito Soliven.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan explained that the construction of new flood control structures will benefit people especially those residing along or near the rivers.

A 256.8-lineal meter flood control structure was completed in Barangay Palattao, Nanguilian, Isabela in the amount of P44 million, and now protects agricultural lands from the devastating effects of flooding, ensuring the sustainability of the local farming economy.

In Cauayan City, two flood control projects were completed in Barangays District 1 and Alicaocao.

Amounting to a total of P77.9 million, the 260.8-lineal meter and 149-meter structures now enhance the overall safety and resilience of the residents and serve as a formidable defense, safeguarding the surrounding rice fields from flood-related devastation.

The DPWH undertook the rehabilitation of the 294-lineal meter Pinacanauan Flood Control Project in Barangay Yeban Sur and Barangay Maluno Norte, Benito Soliven, in the amount of P45 million.

The newly-completed flood control projects in the province of Isabela were implemented by DPWH Isabela third and fourth District Engineering Offices.