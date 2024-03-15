DOJ to compile rules, regulations for handling cases

All rules and regulations on handling, investigation, and prosecution of cases filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be compiled.

This was according to DOJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez per the order of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as they are envisioning to do this by the end of the year.

Vasquez said the DOJ has churned out and compiled so many rules and regulations over the years issued by various secretaries and undersecretaries.

“We have so many circulars, rules, and procedures at the department,” Vasquez said, adding, “We will try to rationalize all of this in one single pamphlet or book similar to the Rules of Court.”

He lamented that even the veteran and long-time prosecutors of the DOJ do not know all of these rules.

With this, the DOJ will sift through all of these issuances to determine "‘yung mga dati pwede pa o hindi na (if these are still valid or not)."