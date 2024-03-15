DA: Harabas-infested areas in Central Luzon 'not that big'

The Department of Agriculture said on Friday that amid the armyworm infestation, locally called harabas, recorded in some areas in Central Luzon, the area that it has affected was not that big.

In a televised interview, a DA official said that cultivated land for onions in Central Luzon had increased.

“Yung total dito lang sa Central Luzon, more than 10,300 hectares yung nataniman ngayong taon. Tumaas ito nang almost 40 percent from 7,000 [hectares] nung nakaraang taon,” said Agricutlure spokesperson Asec. Arnel de Mesa.

(In the total here in Central Luzon alone, more than 10,300 hectares were planted this year; it increased almost 40 percent from 7,000 [hectares] last year.)

He cited that based on the reports the department received, 17.8 hectares are totally damaged, of which 2,400 hectares are partially damaged with a chance of recovery.

“Base sa datos na ‘to, hindi pa ganoon kalaki yung na-damage bagamat patuloy yung ating tinatawag na monitoring at yung ating regional crop protection center ay nakikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga magsisibuyas para siguruhin na tulungan sila na hindi lumala yung epekto ng harabas,” De Mesa added.

(Based on this data, the damage has not been that big, although the monitoring continues and our regional crop protection center is contacting our farmers to make sure that we help them so that the effects of the harabas do not get worse.)

This statement came after the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) said that despite the import ban implemented earlier this year, which they recommended due to foresight of a possible supply glut, shipping in the high-value crop is needed as the infestation worsened in Central Luzon due to the onslaught of El Nino.

“Makikipag-ugnayan din kami kay ginoong Dani Fausto at sa buong PCAFI, kasama ang ating Kalihim [Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.] para tiyakin, kasi nga nirekomenda nila before na wag mag-i-import dahil malaki yung area na nataniman, hanggang May at posibleng mag-extend hanggang July. At kung kinakailangan ng mga pagbabago sa desisyon, ito ay pag-uusapan,” he said.

(We will also coordinate with Mr. Dani Fausto and the entire PCAFI, including our Secretary [Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.] to make sure, because they recommended before not to import because the area planted increased until May, and it is possible that it can be extended until July. And if changes are needed in the decision, they will be discussed.)

As for whether the country should start importing onions, De Mesa said the situation must be assessed first.

“Sa ngayon, patuloy pa rin yung pag-harvest [ng sibuyas.] Ang peak ng harvest ng sibuyas ay nitong buwan ng Marso hanggang April. So at this time, siguro titingnan muna natin yung kabuuan ng harvest season bago magkaroon ng rekomendayason ng pag-import muli.”

(Right now, the [onion] harvest is still going on. The peak of the onion harvest is this month from March to April. So at this time, maybe we will look at the entire harvest season first before making a recommendation to import again.)