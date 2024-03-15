Catapang: 40 out of 275 up for attrition reconsidered

At least 40 out of the 275 personnel up for attrition will be retained from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) in consideration for their long work experience.

This was disclosed by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. saying he was informed by Deputy Director for Administration, Atty. Al Perreras about the matter as the Civil Service Commission (CSC) considered the long work experience of the said personnel as eligibility and two have complied with the requirements while one has already retired.

Citing CSC Resolution No. 435, the CSC is authorized by law to promulgate policies, standards and guidelines governing recruitment and selection of employees to first and second level positions in the career service.

Pursuant to this authority on Personnel Actions and Policies provides that examinations maybe assembled or unassembled and the examination may take into consideration the experience, education, aptitude, capacity, skills, knowledge and potential of the applicant.

This provision of CSC was subsequently expanded by CSC Memorandum Circular No. 16, series of 1990 entitled Reinclusion of the Various Protective Service Positions in the coverage of RN 435 which is considered a comparable eligibility for Prison Guards who earned their Baccalaureate Degrees to the ranks of Corrections Officer 1 to Corrections Officer III.

This will result in the retention of a Corrections Senior Inspector (C/SINSP), four Corrections Inspector (CINSP), four Corrections Senior Officer (CSO)2; two CSO3, 19 CSO2, 7 CSO1, one Corrections Technical Officer (CTO)3, two CTO2 and two CTO1.

Catapang said that with this new development, those who will be attrited starting today includes at least 137 personnel who have completed their Bachelor’s Degree but no civil service eligibility, four with no Bachelor’s Degree but with eligibility while 91 with no Bachelor’s Degree and no eligibility.

“The bureau continues to open its doors for new applicants who intend to work with the BuCor following the attrition and relatives of those affected by this development are welcome to apply as long as they are eligible,” Catapang said.

“I am encouraging those who will be attrited to have their relatives applied for we still need to fill up 750 vacant positions to meet the 7,430 authorized plantilla positions,” the BuCor chief disclosed.

The BuCor has 6,680 employees as of 12 March.