Bong Go's Malasakit Team rushes aid to PGH fire victims

In the wake of a fire incident at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila on Wednesday, 13 March, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go promptly dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend immediate support to the patients and frontliners affected through the provision of hot meals.

To comfort around 200 affected individuals in the hospital, the senator's Malasakit Team organized a feeding program. They also served meals to some watchers and hospital staff.

“Ang importante po sa akin ay may laman ang tiyan ng ating mga kababayan. Sinikap natin na makatulong na walang magutom sa kanila sa aming paghatid ng libreng pagkain sa pamamagitan ng palugaw para sa mga pasyente, hospital workers, at frontliners. Paraan rin ito para palaganapin ang kahalagahan ng tamang nutrisyon sa bawat Pilipino lalo na sa mga may sakit,” he explained.

The fire erupted in the PGH Medicine Ward around 3 p.m. on the same day, which prompted hospital personnel to evacuate patients swiftly to ensure their safety. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) immediately responded to the emergency call, deploying 13 fire trucks and an ambulance to the scene.

Efforts to contain the blaze were successful, with the fire reaching a second alarm status by 3:11 p.m. but being placed under control by 3:45 p.m. The BFP later announced that the fire had been fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m.

“Sa gitna ng trahedyang dulot ng sunog sa Philippine General Hospital, nais kong ipaabot ang aking taos-pusong suporta at dasal para sa lahat ng naapektuhan. Hindi biro ang pinagdadaanan ninyo, ngunit ang importante po ay magtulungan tayo. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung 'di tayo lang po mga kapwa Pilipino? Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayo sa abot ng aming makakaya," he added.

Meanwhile, in observance of Fire Prevention Month, Go emphasized the importance of preparedness and the necessity for the country's fire safety measures to be continuously enhanced. He highlighted the relevance of Republic Act No. 11589, a legislative measure he primarily authored and co-sponsored.

This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, focusing on acquiring modern fire-fighting equipment, expanding the recruitment of firefighters, and offering specialized training to enhance their skills in emergency response.

“Tandaan natin na ang gamit naman ay nabibili at ang pera po’y kikitain natin. Pero ang perang kikitain natin ay hindi po mabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon,” said Go in a video message.

Moreover, Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, pointed out the significance of the Malasakit Center located within the PGH premises. This center is instrumental in providing accessible medical assistance programs to indigent patients.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program and later institutionalized it under RA 11463, which he then principally sponsored and authored with the help of his fellow lawmakers. According to the Department of Health, there are now 161 Malasakit Centers that have helped more than ten million patients nationwide.

“Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” said Go.