BIDA program makes huge strides in anti-drug campaign — Abalos

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Friday said that the second phase of the BIDA program or "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan" program is well underway, describing it as an effective tool in fighting the menace of drug addiction especially in the grassroots, and in rescuing those who fell victim to the vice particularly young people.

Abalos was in Negros Occidental, along with local government officials on Thursday, 14 March, and is joined by some 3,200 runners in the BIDAlagan Advocacy Run held at the Sidlak Global City in Victorias City.

The advocacy run was held even as the government’s centerpiece anti-drugs BIDA program nears its first anniversary celebration this coming March 23.

“As of December last year, we have already achieved 76 percent, or 458 drug-cleared barangays. Konti pa, and soon, we will achieve a fully drug-free status in all levels of local government,” the DILG Secretary said.

Abalos was joined by Victorias City Mayor Javier “Javi” L. Benitez, DILG Assistant Secretary Elizabeth N. Lopez-De Leon, DILG regional and provincial directors and officials in launching the kick-off event.

“Today is truly a momentous occasion. This event would not be possible without a progressive and forward-thinking leader in Mayor Javi Benitez. Maraming salamat at mabuhay ang Victorias City,” he said.

Abalos later joined Mayor Benitez and other local officials in the inauguration of the city’s Balay Silangan, a community-based reformation program that propels the rehabilitation and reintegration thrust of the BIDA Program.

Capping off his visit, officials of the province of Negros Occidental signed their Pledge of Commitment and Support to DILG programs, thus strengthening the partnership between the LGU and the Department.