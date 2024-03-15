5 arrested for budol-budol scam

The Quezon City Police arrested five suspects involved in a budol-budol scam, also known as swindling Thursday, 14 March.

P/Lt. Col. Reynaldo Vitto, Station Commander of Novaliches Police Station 4 identified the suspects as Jeanalyn Chavez, 42 years old; Lanie Benedicto, 52 years old; Crispin delos Santos, 48 years old, all residents of Bulacan; Aida Buhia, 59 years old; and Edgar Tayros, 53 years old, both residents of Caloocan City.

Vitto said that at about 9 a.m., victim Dolores Novilla was walking along Gen. Luis Street, Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches, Quezon City, when suspect Chavez approached her, claiming to be a friend of her son.

Subsequently, suspect Bahia joined the conversation, seeking assistance in purchasing metal roofing in bulk orders and displaying a large sum of money amounting to P100,000 concealed in her paper bag.

Thereafter, suspect Chavez persuaded the victim to continue discussions inside her car, where suspects Delos Santos, who posed as a hardware store employee, and Benedicto were present.

Collaboratively, they enticed the victim to withdraw P200,000 from BDO Novaliches Branch, coercing her to surrender her gold ring as well.

Upon realization of the scam, the victim sought assistance from the PS 4 operatives, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the gold ring worth P25,000; boodle money amounting to P100,000; and one Toyota Revo bearing Plate No. XGT958.

The suspects will face charges of swindling before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“This operation is a testament to the QCPD’s unwavering commitment to protect our citizens from deceitful schemes and fraudulent activities. Let this serve as a warning to others who seek to engage in similar criminal activities,” P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said.