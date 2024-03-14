Thai construction firm invests P2-B for Mabalacat plant

Seeing the Philippines synonymous with the booming construction industry in Thailand, Thai construction company Shera announced its P2 billion-worth plan to establish a manufacturing facility in Mabalacat, Pampanga to produce fiber cement.

Shera offers innovative fiber cement that can be used for different ceilings, floors, and wall applications such as wall cladding, sidings, floor decking, ceiling eaves, and many more, in addition, Shera also received the most admired brand in Thailand for over a decade now for its fiber cement wood substitute.

Incepted in 1974, Shera has built its empire as the largest fiber cement capacity with over 15,000 distribution networks across the ASEAN region.

The company has also forged business partnerships in more than 40 countries across four continents.

“We are announcing that this year, we will further expand operations in the Philippines within the year 2024. We have already been in the market for more than 15 years in the Philippines,” Shera country head Thunnop Jumpasri told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WORLDBEX) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

He said the company is planning to produce 200,000 metric tons of fiber cement per year, but for the first year of operation alone of the five-acre Mabalacat plant, they plan to produce 100,000 metric tons.

In addition, Filipinos in the field of construction can look forward to working with Shera as the company will soon open up plenty of job opportunities, roughly 200 jobs available, once the construction plant is completed and open for operations by the end of this year in time for its 50th anniversary in the industry.

“We did a lot of market penetration and worked with our distributor here for more than 15 years already. And we have seen a lot of changes in the demand in the market for the construction industry and we are seeing a big opportunity here in the Philippines,” Jumpasri said.

With the presence of Shera’s construction plant in the Philippines, Jumpasri stressed that its sustainable and eco-friendly products will soon become accessible to Filipinos, particularly those who are looking to integrate greener solutions into their establishments, buildings, or even homes.

A highlight of Shera’s work is its commitment to innovating with green and sustainable solutions.

The company aims to develop green products through energy-efficient and environmentally friendly production measures and green technology to ensure peaceful living among humans in a safe and healthy environment.

With its commitment to the environment and maintaining its service quality, Shera has received multiple international certifications.

It was recognized with a Carbon Label (ISO 9001:2000) for its production process, a CE (French “Conformite Europeenne”) Mark for its product quality, and the Green Choice Philippines, Singapore Green Label, and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) awards for its green products.