Remulla hoists clear procedures for handling online harassment cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ), in collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), yesterday unveiled the Guidelines in Gathering Evidence and Case Build-up of Gender-Based Online Sexual Harassment (GBOSH).

The DOJ, mandated to spearhead the development of protocols and standards for GBOSH cases, has partnered with law enforcement agencies to establish clear procedures for receiving complaints, addressing incidents, and collecting evidence.

These guidelines will equip authorities with the necessary tools to effectively investigate and prosecute offenders, involving electronic evidence regardless of the location of evidence.

"These innovative GBOSH guidelines mark a significant stride in our fight against online violence. We are committed to creating a safer digital space for all Filipinos,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla.

The launch coincides with the 2024 Women's Month celebration, further emphasizing the DOJ's commitment to protecting women and all Filipinos from online sexual harassment.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said, “With the guidelines prepared by the task force, we already have a game plan, we already have these processes that would ensure that from here and thereafter, we have a truly coordinated and comprehensive effort of law enforcement and prosecution against sexual predators.”

Resource persons from various law enforcement agencies also contributed their expertise to developing these comprehensive protocols.