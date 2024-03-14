PGH warns public of unauthorized donation drives

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Wednesday warned of unauthorized donation drives related to the fire incidents on 13 March.

"There is no call for donations directly from UP-PGH," its notice to the public read.

"Thus, all initiatives and programs calling for donations in relation to the recent fire incident are not officially organized by the agency," it further read.

PGH also urged the general public to be vigilant "in participating in these activities."

The government hospital on Wednesday afternoon was it by a fire.

Among those evacuated were patients from the PGH cancer ward.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze which seemed to have originated from the audio-visual room at the back of the Ward 1 of the hospital.

No casualty was reported.