MIAA, AOC to discuss the stranded passengers at NAIA 1

General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) met with the Airline Operators Council (AOC) and Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Thursday afternoon to talk about how to handle travelers who are excluded and have been refused admission into the country by the Bureau of Immigration.

According to the MIAA, during the meeting, GM Ines emphasized that once the BI turns those individuals over to the airlines, it is their duty to board them on the next available flight back to their port of origin as soon as possible.

“I call upon our airline operators to do their part in taking responsibility for passengers who are denied entry into the country. We must remember that, though inadmissible, they are still, first and foremost, airline passengers. The responsibility of taking care of them does not end there,” the airport chief stressed.

In order to address the treatment of excluded passengers, who may unavoidably require some time to return to their place of origin, the Airline Operators Council (AOC) offered to present a proposal to MIAA. To make sure that no laws of the Immigration Act will be broken, the suggestion will be discussed with the Bureau of Immigration.

However, Philippine Airlines (PAL) stated that they will accommodate its excluded passengers in their lounge, which is currently being built at NAIA Terminal 1. In the interim, travelers from other airlines that already have lounges in Terminals 1 and 3 may be accommodated within those lounges.

“The airlines may also use MIAA Passenger Lodging Facilities (PLF) for this purpose, but subject to the guidelines of their use as stated in MIAA Memorandum Circular No. 3, Series 2019. We provide these facilities primarily for transiting passengers, but under our guidelines, excluded passengers are given priority,” GM Ines further explained.

MIAA has a main lodging facility in Terminal 3, located on the 2nd level, with an extension near Gate 116. These rooms have beds, simple storage, a toilet and bath, a charging station, and a simple dining area equipped with a refrigerator and a water station. Combined, these facilities can accommodate 33 passengers.

In NAIA Terminal 1, a new and improved lodging facility is due to open soon. The same provisions are expected for use by passengers.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) clarified that excluded passengers must be immediately sent back to their country of origin on the same plane or vessel that brought them, with the cost borne by the vessel or airline.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval cited this provision under Section 36 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

“The same necessitates that the excluded passenger be boarded for the next available flight back to the country of origin. The responsibility to ensure strict adherence to these requirements lies with airline operators,” Sandoval said.

The airport management authorities are in charge of providing essential amenities like the Exclusion Room, while the Bureau is charged with immigration procedures and enforcing laws.

It is crucial to recognize the distinct roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in the process.

Sandoval also stated that the ultimate responsibility for facilitating the departure of excluded passengers lies with airline operators, with airport management authorities providing the necessary facilities and logistical support.