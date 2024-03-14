Improved public service eyed after Senate OKs Negros Island region

The delivery of frontline government services in Negros Island is expected to improve substantially as the Senate approved, on the third and final reading, a proposed measure providing for the creation of the Negros Island Region, Senator Win Gatchalian said Thursday.

Gatchalian, who co-authored the proposed measure, said the passage of Senate Bil 2507, or the Negros Island Region Act, into law will streamline government services in the merger of the provinces of Negros Occidental, including the City of Bacolod, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

“The provinces in the region would be able to optimize their service processes and reduce costs for the benefit of the residents of the region,” he said.

Negros Occidental presently belongs to Region VI while Negros Oriental is under Region VII, which places their regional centers in Iloilo and Cebu, respectively.

Under the existing setup, residents of Negros Occidental will have to travel to Iloilo when they seek to apply for their identification cards, certificates, or permits.

Those from Negros Oriental, on the other hand, will have to go to Cebu to transact for the same purpose.

“This measure will boost local autonomy by enhancing administrative decentralization, thereby speeding up the economic, cultural, and social progress of the region,” said Gatchalian.

He noted that the amount needed for the implementation of this Act shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri noted the need to make government services more accessible to the people.

“By bringing our services straight to Negros Island, we hope to pave the way for greater economic and social development in the region,” he said.