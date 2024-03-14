Hedcor empowers Davao del Sur with P16.8-M community shares

Hedcor, a renewable energy subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), contributes to the economic development of Davao del Sur with the release of over P16.8 million worth of community shares generated from the total attributable energy sales of its Sibulan A, Sibulan B, Tudaya 1 and Tudaya 2 hydropower plants from 2023.

"These funds will be instrumental in illuminating streets across different municipalities in the province. Solar lights will be installed, ensuring the safety of our people during the night. This aligns with the province's [advocacy of adopting] renewable energy, [fulfilled] in collaboration with Hedcor,” said Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne R. Cagas.

"We value relationships that empower communities and contribute to grassroots progress," said Hedcor President and COO Rolando G. Pacquiao.

Broken down, over P6.2 million each was given to the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur and the Municipality of Santa Cruz, while the City Government of Digos received P256,000.

Host barangays in Santa Cruz also received their shares, consisting of P1.5 million for Barangay Darong, P2.3 million for Barangay Sibulan, and P291,000 for Barangay Astorga.

"We look forward to collaborating with Hedcor in implementing projects that will drive positive change in the community," said Santa Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson "Tata" Sala.

Last year, the local government units allocated their community shares towards enhancing the health services of their respective communities. This was achieved through enhancements at the provincial hospital and the acquisition of patient transport vehicles.

Hedcor has been generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems for more than 45 years. Aside from 22 hydropower plants located in Ilocos Sur, Mt. Province, Benguet, Davao, and Bukidnon, Hedcor recently added solar power to its portfolio through the San Carlos Sun Power Inc. (SacaSun) facility in San Carlos, Negros Occidental.