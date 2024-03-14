Grandma arrested for estafa

A 62-year-old woman nabbed Thursday in Binondo, Manila by elements of Manila Police District for violation of Batas Pambansa 22 or the bouncing check law.

The suspect identified as Veronica F. Domingo, 62, resident of Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila is now detained at the MPD-Police Station 11.

Domingo was arrested by police around 8:40 AM at Meisic Street, Binondo Manila by virtue of a warrant or arrest issued by Presiding Judge Noel Mulato Ortega of Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 33 on two counts of Bouncing Check Law.

The court recommended a bail of PHP 12,000 for each count for her temporary freedom.

The case stemmed from issuing a check with no sufficient funds in it.