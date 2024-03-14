FDA, ARTA partner to support local pharma industry

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced that it has partnered with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to support Filipino-owned pharmaceutical companies.

FDA Director-General Dr. Samuel A. Zacate stressed his goal of ensuring that FDA policies enable and empower the local pharmaceutical industry.

"We at FDA are committed to supporting the local pharmaceutical companies by ensuring that FDA policies are updated to meet the local pharmaceutical industry needs and that industry-related processes are accessible and efficient," Zacate said.

Meanwhile, ARTA Director-General Ernesto V. Perez also reiterated his commitment to support local pharmaceutical companies by working closely with the FDA and the Department of Health to streamline and expedite processes.

"Our aim is to leverage our collective strengths to pave the way for this rise of a Bagong Pilipinas," Perez said.

"We are confident that through our united efforts, we can continue to empower the Philippine pharmaceutical industry to grow and contribute to the local economy," he added.