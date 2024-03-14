DSWD exec shares agency's anti-hunger efforts

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Innovations Atty. Baldr Bringas discusses updates on the anti-hunger programs of the agency during the Thursday Media Forum in Quezon City.

During the forum, Bringas highlighted the plans for the scale up implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program and the initiatives of the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Convergence Program to strengthen the food security systems in the country.

The DSWD Thursday Media Forum is hosted by Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications and agency spokesperson Romel Lopez and Traditional Media Service (TMS) Director Aldrine Fermin. It is broadcasted live over the DSWD Facebook account.