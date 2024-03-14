DOJ-BOC, CHR join forces to aid human rights abuse victims

The Department of Justice Board of Claims (DOJ-BOC) and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) inked a partnership to institute a referral system for victims of human rights abuses such as extra-judicial killings (EJKs), torture, and enforced disapperances, among others.

This significant milestone of safeguarding human rights victims was enforced upon the joint signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the DOJ, represented by Undersecretary-in-Charge for BOC Deo Marco, and the CHR, represented by Chairperson Richard Palpal-latoc.

The agreement stipulates the duties and responsibilities to be undertaken by each party in assisting victims who are entitled to financial aid.

The referral system is an informal process initiated by the CHR directing and endorsing victims of human rights abuses with pending cases before it to the DOJ-BOC for the processing of their claims under Republic Act (RA) No. 7309, otherwise known as “The Board of Claims.”

The DOJ-BOC, likewise, endorses to the CHR cases of human rights violations not compensable under RA 7309 for their evaluation and possible assistance.

The DOJ, under the MOA, is obliged to accept and evaluate referrals for claims from the CHR, provide a docketing system for the cases referred, conduct trainings, seminars, and focus group discussions for the CHR about the Victims Compensation Program.

The CHR is mandated to inform their clients about the existence of the referral system, assist and refer qualified applicants, appoint a focal person, accept referrals from the DOJ for claimants not falling under RA No. 7309, and create an inventory of past cases which may still qualify to the Victims Compensation Program.

"Compensating victims of injustice is a form of mandatory justice accorded by the Rule of Law which no rule or formality should hinder in any way," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stressed.

Complementing Remulla’s message, Usec. Deo Marco said, “This Department is hopeful that after today, we can facilitate greater accessibility to the programs of the Board of Claims and of the CHR, and in the process, further this Department's campaign on compassionate justice.”

The DOJ-BOC and CHR are “duty-bound to compensate qualified victims as part of their respective mandates,” the MOA stated.