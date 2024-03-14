DMW extends psychosocial services to kin of True Confidence seafarers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is offering financial aid and psychosocial assistance to the family members of bulk carrier True Confidence seafarers.

"Alam po natin na mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ng mga kamag-anak ng mga pamilya ng nasawi kasama na po yung pamilya ng nasugatan. Syempre hindi rin natin ilalayo yung pamilya nung mga labing isa na nakabalik na, lahat po sila ating inaasikaso (We know that the families of the deceased are going through a difficult time, including the family of the injured. Of course, we will not alienate the families of the 11 who have returned, we are taking care of them all)," DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said in a televised briefing.

"Numero uno po dito yung psychological services ano, may pinagdadaanan po sila — mahirap po yung kanilang pinagdadaanan gawa ng mahal nila sa buhay ang nasawi at nasaktan at yun po ang inuuna namin (Psychological services are number one here what they are going through is difficult because their loved ones were killed and hurt that's why it's our priority)," Olalia added.

The DMW earlier provided financial assistance amounting to P50,000 to the seafarers.

"Ayaw po natin na gagastos sila dahil alam po natin na maraming gagastusin dito po sa nangyari sa kanila (We don't want them to spend any money because we know that a lot will be spent here because of what happened to them)," Olalia said.

He also assured the seafarers of the continued medical assistance.

"Lahat po rin ng ahensiya ay tumutulong, nagbibigay ng kani-kanilang mga serbisyo para po dun sa pamilya, mga impacted po na seafarers natin (All the agencies are helping, providing their respective services for the family of our impacted seafarers)," he added.

The two remaining Filipino crew members of the Houthi-hit ship arrived in the Philippines Thursday morning.

Retrieval operations ongoing

Meanwhile, retrieval of the remains of the two Filipino seafarers who were killed in the Houthi attack continues, according to the DMW.

Olalia said the ship has already been recovered from the Gulf of Aden and is on its way to a safe place where the ship will be salvaged and retrieved.

"Priority po ng ating pamahalaan yung pagkuha ng remains ng dalawa po nating kababayan (Our government's priority is to retrieve the remains of our compatriots)," Olalia said.

"Yun po yung inaasikaso natin, lahat po ng offices involved, kasama na po yung ship owner at yung manning agency ay kasalukuyan pong gumagawa ng lahat ng paraan para po sa proseso ng pag-retrieve ng bodies ng ating dalawang seafarers (That's what we're taking care of, all the offices involved including the ship owner and the manning agency are currently doing everything for the process of retrieving the bodies of our two seafarers)," he added.