Czech president shows support for Phl's rights in WPS

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC --- Czech President Petr Pavel on Thursday (local time) expressed his support for the Philippines' rights to freedom of navigation and trade.

In his remarks during the joint press conference with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Prague Castle, Patel said the Czech Republic and the rest of the international community stand behind the Philippines in asserting its rights over the West Philippine Sea.

“We fully support the Philippines when it comes to their entitlement to free movement of goods because that’s a principle—not only we all respect but it also secures global and regional stability," Patel said.

"To us, the South China Sea may seem to be far, far away but if you take into account the percentage or share of the world or global trade that passes through this area, any disruption on these routes would have an adverse impact on Europe, not only in the form of shortage of goods but also soaring prices, which is why we have to pay attention to this topic," Patel added.

He mentioned that the repercussions could extend beyond just a scarcity of goods to include rising prices, underscoring the importance of addressing this issue.

Hence, the Czech President said his country has significant capabilities to provide the Philippines with military equipment, particularly in cybersecurity and the utilization of modern technology.

He added that this potential collaboration could be a focal point for upcoming dialogues someday.

“I believe both countries have a lot to offer and there is a lot of space or room for cooperation as to the South China Sea,” he said.

Marcos Jr., for his part, expressed his optimism that the Czech Republic will assist the Philippines in upgrading its military capabilities, especially given the challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

''We have based our discussions to the fact that the Czech Republic and the Philippines share the same values when it comes to the adherence to international law, that is something that, again, we find as a commonality between our two countries,'' Marcos Jr. said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Marcos Jr. said, is currently undergoing modernization initiatives that involve a significant amount of procurement aimed at enhancing the military's capabilities in the country.

Marcos Jr. then thanked Pavel for the Czech Republic's support as a like-minded partner in promoting peace, stability, and adherence to the rules-based international order.

He highlighted that the state visit served as a testament to the Philippines' dedication to nurturing its relationship and friendship with the Czech Republic, solidifying the long-lasting connections between the two nations and their people.

"The Czech Republic has always been an important part of that development, of that evolution. And we are hoping that that would continue not only at its present level but at a higher level," he added.