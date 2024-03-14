CHEd chief fends off corruption charges

Commission on Higher Education chairperson Prospero de Vera III yesterday denied the corruption allegations hurled against him by suspended CHEd Commissioner Aldrin Darilag.

“I do not know the specifics of the complaint, so it is difficult for me to respond in detail to his allegations,” De Vera said in a statement issued before midnight Wednesday.

“But I would like to categorically state that I am not part of any bids and awards committee in CHEd or any state university and college, and I am not in a position to manipulate procurement activities,” he added.

Darilag had filed a case of graft and corruption, grave abuse of authority, harassment, and oppression against De Vera before the Office of the Ombudsman, alleging that De Vera had favored a supplier in procuring goods and services.

De Vera instructed him to make the supplier win government contracts, Darilag said in his complaint.

“Any complaints of violation of bidding procedures must, therefore, be addressed to and resolved by the CHEd commission en banc or the Board of Regents of individual SUCs,” De Vera said.

Darilag was slapped with a 90-day preventive suspension last January on the orders of the Office of the President for supposed grave misconduct, neglect in the performance of his duties, and abuse of authority.

“In connection with his preventive suspension, I would like to state that the 90-day suspension order was issued by the Executive Secretary. CHEd served the said suspension order to Darilag, per the directive of the Office of the President,” De Vera said.

The Office of the President instructed CHEd to form a fact-finding committee to look into the allegations against the suspended official, De Vera said.

While CHEd would receive the committee report, the same would thereafter be submitted to the Executive Secretary for the OP’s action.

Darilag also accused De Vera of preventing his staff from doing any work and subjecting them to needless inspections of their clothing and belongings. De Vera flatly denied the allegation.

“The staff in his office are not prohibited from going to work in CHEd. I have not issued any memoranda regarding his staff,” De Vera said.