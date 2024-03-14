Bill doubling teachers' ‘chalk’ allowance now up for Marcos’ approval

The proposed measure seeking to increase public school teachers' annual teaching allowance, also called “chalk allowance” to P10,000, is one step closer to becoming a law.

This, as the Senate and House of Representatives ratified on Wednesday night approved the harmonized version of Bill (SBN) 1964 and House Bill No. 9682 or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo” Act.

Public school teachers' current “chalk allowance” is at P5,000 monthly.

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., who chairs the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation, reported to the plenary the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of the versions of both chambers of Congress.

Revilla said the bicameral conference committee agreed to the new short title of the bill and revised the original term from “Teaching Supplies Allowance” to “Teaching Allowance.”

The senator said the new term will be “able to more comprehensively cover the instruments for teachings.”

“Our dear teachers have long waited for the passage of this measure that institutionalizes the granting of the teaching allowance. From the very beginning, we recognize their incomparable sacrifice and concern for our students whether inside or outside the school,” Revilla stressed.

The final version of the bill was sent to Malacañang for President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s approval or veto, after the ratification of upper and lower chambers.