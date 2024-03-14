BI airport personnel undergo intensive training on intel procedures

The airport officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) have successfully concluded an intensive three-day training program that focused on intelligence gathering procedures, as announced by the bureau.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the said training was conducted from 11 to 13 March. It aimed to provide agents of the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) who are stationed at major airports across the country with essential skills and knowledge on border security.

The BI-BCIU agents from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Clark International Airport (CIA), the Davao International Airport (DIA), and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) participated in the training sessions at NAIA Terminal 3.

A wide range of topics that are essential for intelligence gathering and border security operations were covered during the training programs.

The significant topics addressed during the training included an outline of pertinent laws controlling immigration and border security, Interpol's function in international law enforcement collaboration, efficient document and record management procedures, and approaches to countering new threats like drug and terrorist trafficking.

All participants also received comprehensive training on anti-graft and corrupt practices, highlighting the importance of integrity, and ethical conduct in law enforcement activities.

Specialized training sessions also addressed document analysis, facial recognition, and profiling strategies to enhance agents' capability to recognize suspicious persons and spot counterfeit documents.

“The intensive training program is part of the BI's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and proficiency among our personnel, particularly those involved in frontline immigration and intelligence roles,” said Tansingco.

The BI chief added, "By equipping the agents with the requisite training and expertise, the agency hopes to improve their ability to identify and avert security threats at airports and other points of entry across the country."