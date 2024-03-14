BBM’s 25 foreign trips ‘punishingly fruitful’

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Thursday took up the cudgels for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against the recent tirades of former President Rodrigo Duterte, including his over two dozen foreign trips so far.

The trips of Marcos to Germany and the Czech Republic, according to Romualdez, has generated thousands of jobs. In Berlin on Wednesday, Marcos showed members of media his itinerary and said he’s not out for leisurely pursuits as intimated by Duterte during a Liwasang Bonifacio rally.

“President Marcos’s unwavering dedication and tireless work ethic have undoubtedly brought about positive impacts, not only in terms of economic opportunities and in strengthening diplomatic ties but also in creating thousands of job opportunities for Filipino workers,” Romualdez said in Prague as part of Marcos’ entourage.

The “globetrotting” tirade was not the first that Duterte had thrown Marcos’ way. At a prayer rally against Charter change in Davao City back in January, Duterte accused Marcos of being a “bangag” and a “drug addict,” whose name, he alleged, was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s drug watch list.

Romualdez, who had consistently joined Marcos’ foreign trips, said the President’s schedules had been “punishing,” generating investments and job opportunities for Filipinos.

Other House leaders also defended Marcos. At a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin justified the foreign visits on account of globalization, which she claimed is a pressing necessity, not just a mere desire.

“If you don’t liaise and talk to other countries, if you don’t partner and foster relationships with other countries, you will be left behind,” Garin said.

Anakalusugan Rep. Ray Reyes pointed out that it is crucial to showcase the country’s readiness to engage and coordinate with neighboring nations, even countries as distant as Germany.

“Our President serves as our chief salesman. He is the face of the country and should demonstrate that we are ready to engage and coordinate with our [other] countries,” Reyes said.