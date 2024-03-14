NEWS

AFP says at least 54 Chinese vessels spotted in WPS

(FILE PHOTO) TIED side-by-side, Chinese militia vessels — numbering 135 in all — are spotted once again by the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday. Doing what? Taking it from fishermen in the area, either reclaiming land or harvesting corals. TIED side-by-side, Chinese militia vessels — numbering 135 in all — are spotted once again by the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday. Doing what? Taking it from fishermen in the area, either reclaiming land or harvesting corals.
(FILE PHOTO) TIED side-by-side, Chinese militia vessels — numbering 135 in all — are spotted once again by the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday. Doing what? Taking it from fishermen in the area, either reclaiming land or harvesting corals. TIED side-by-side, Chinese militia vessels — numbering 135 in all — are spotted once again by the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday. Doing what? Taking it from fishermen in the area, either reclaiming land or harvesting corals.(Photograph courtesy of PCG)

At least 54 Chinese vessels were spotted in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Thursday. 

AFP spokesperson Col. France Margareth Padilla said the Chinese vessels were monitored in four features in the WPS, of which seven were from the China Coast Guard (CCG), 18 from China's maritime militia (CMM), and 29 were Chinese fishing vessels or small boats (CVFs)

Padilla said the sightings of Chinese vessels in the WPS were logged as of 4:00 PM on 11 March. 

There are five CCG vessels, 18 CMM ships, and 10 Chinese small boats in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

One CCG vessel, and six China fishing vessels in Ayungin Shoal. 

In Pag-asa Island, one CCG vessel and six China fishing vessels. There are seven Chinese fishing vessels in Panata Island.

“No significant sightings on other WPS features,” Padilla stressed. 

Other features include Likas Island, Lawak Island, Rizal Reef, Kota Island, and Sabina Shoal. 

The number of Chinese vessels in the WPS was quite consistent after the Philippine Navy reported only 50 ships as of 26 February.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @dailytribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial

Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6

Related Stories

No stories found.

Subscribe to Our Newspaper

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph