2 remaining Filipino crew members of True Confidence now back in Phl

The two remaining Filipino crew members of Houthi-hit bulk carrier True Confidence are now back in the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed on Thursday.

The two Filipino seafarers were seriously hut when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen fired on their ship on 6 March, but were declared "fit for travel" on Wednesday.

"They arrived via a charted medical evacuation flight at 6:45 this morning, 14 March 2024," DMW said.

"The two were received by a medical team and taken to hospital where they will continue their recovery. They have also been reunited with their families in hospital," it added.

The DMW noted that Filipino seafarers "have requested privacy."

The missile attack killed two Filipinos on board True Confidence. There were 15 Filipino seafarers on board the ship.