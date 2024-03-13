U.S. hydrogen firm joins green salvo

United States-based Harnyss is entering the renewable energy or RE juggernaut, promoting hydrogen energy as a viable source of electricity especially to provinces that are experiencing energy problems.

Based in Texas, Harnyss is a pioneer in advanced hydrogen storage technologies, exclusively dedicated to promoting clean energy storage and utilization.

The company’s leading-edge solutions enable the provision of safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly energy storage systems and independent power generation.

“In addition to our hydrogen storage expertise, we offer renewable energy microgrids that are both reliable and economical. Our focus is on delivering low-pressure hydrogen storage components to industry, scalable microgrids, emergency backup power systems, and we are actively expanding into the EV, light construction, and material handling sectors,” Kirby Smith, CEO of Harnyss in a media conference on Tuesday in Paco, Manila, said.

Harnyss new technology is comprised of a hydrogen power system that could use water from the atmosphere or other convenient sources and use that to produce hydrogen, which is then stored (through a supercapacitor) until the setup’s fuel cells convert the basic element into electricity.

The proprietary system uses low-pressure hydrogen at just about 250 pounds per square inch, up to 10 times lower than the standard 2,500 pounds per square inch used in traditional storage. This is made possible by binding hydrogen to strategic materials inside the special canisters.

“We are currently targeting cooperatives inside local government units and independent power producers. We are already in talks with government regulators, such as the Board of Investments and the Department of Energy. We are looking at Mindoro province and Panay Island. We would want to understand the policies and guidelines of the Department of Energy or DoE well. Electricity is a prime commodity, and we would love to join the energy market. We can also collaborate with subdivision developers and the real estate industry to provide electricity,” Smith said, indicating that their technology can provide economical P5 to P6 per kilowatt of electricity.

Oasis amid high prices

Harnyss also uses non-rare earth minerals that make it stand out compared to conventional energy storage products that use more volatile batteries made from lithium-ion.

“The system has a much greater and longer battery lifespan (about 20 to 30 years with minimal degradation compared to the common 10-year lifespan of lithium-ion batteries) and is greener and not prone to fire,” Smith told reporters.

Harnyss’ storage units, Oasis and Oasis 2, are built for long-duration and basic energy storage. They not only store hydrogen and energy but also serve as a ‘microgrid-in-a-box.’ Both systems could handle scalable energy storage from 500 KWh to 100+ MWh, allow 8 AC and DC inputs, and facilitate about 18- to 36-hour energy storage,” he said.

Oasis, with 4.5 MWh of long-duration energy storage per 40’ container is ideal for off-grid electric vehicle or EV charging stations and grid support, while Oasis 2, with 1.4 MWh of energy storage per 40 containers is recommended for use in airports, hospitals, data centers, and military or government facilities.

Ideally, both Oasis systems could store energy from the grid (commercially available electricity) and/or renewable energy generated from solar or wind panels, which are getting more popular in the country.

Ideal for PH

Smith said the Harnyss technology is perfect for the Philippines as it is practical for an archipelagic country.

The revolutionary hydrogen technology makes it possible to store energy more efficiently and use these when needed.

“Its byproduct is just water and has much less emission, making it very friendly to the environment. Harnyss’s technology foray into the country comes as the government recognizes the potential of hydrogen to help solve its energy woes,” Smith underlined.

In January 2024, the Department of Energy issued Circular 2024-01-0001 which sets a national policy and general framework, roadmap and guidelines for hydrogen in the energy sector.

To further push hydrogen technology, the government is offering tax and other incentives to projects and companies that are producing, importing, or exporting green hydrogen and its derivatives for power generation and other possible applications.