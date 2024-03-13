Top Muntinlupa taxpayer named

Filinvest REIT Corp., or FILRT, the real estate investment trust arm backed by Filinvest Land Inc. and the country’s first sustainability-themed REIT, was honored as one of Muntinlupa City’s top taxpayers for the third consecutive year. FILRT was among 10 business establishments lauded by the city, through the leadership of Mayor Ruffy Biazon, for their contribution to the economic advancement of the city, bolstering the local government’s numerous programs such as scholarships, health care and security infrastructure.

“We are committed to keeping our developments in Muntinlupa anchored on sustainability, and we will continue to invest in projects and initiatives that promote environmental and social responsibility,” said Maricel Brion-Lirio, FILRT president and CEO. “FILRT and FLI also stand as dedicated partners of the government with our unwavering support for the city’s continued pursuit for progress.”

FILRT owns and operates 16 eco-efficient buildings with over 280,000 square meters of gross leasable area in Northgate Cyberzone, an IT BPO campus-style hub accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.