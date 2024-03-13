Solons: ‘Recto is the right man for the job’

Senators on Wednesday expressed support for the confirmation of Ralph Recto’s ad interim appointment as the Secretary of the Department of Finance as they collectively highlighted the former senator’s fitting capacity to lead the agency.

In his privileged speech, Senator Raffy Tulfo underscored the critical role of the DOF in promoting the general welfare of Filipinos people.

Hence, he said the finance secretary post “must be given to someone who can be trusted” by the people.

“Secretary Recto, while I do not personally know you, looking at your background as a public servant, particularly your time here in the Senate, you definitely have the credentials to understand and perform the functions required of the Department. But what is crucial to me is your dedication to the Filipino people,” Tulfo said.

He also lauded Recto’s dedication to public service, saying that “[it] is enough for me to give my full support for your confirmation.”

Meanwhile, Senator Cynthia Villar expresses confidence that the visionary approach, intelligence, and vast experience of Recto, as a former legislator, “made him the right choice to lead the Department of Finance.”

“As he assumes his new role as Secretary of Finance, we look forward to seeing Sec. Recto applies his extensive experience and understanding of the nation’s needs to foster economic policies that will benefit every Filipino,” Villar said.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Recto’s impressive track record, extensive experience, and mastery in the field of economics could provide “genuine and meaningful reforms” in the country.

“I faithfully put my full trust and confidence in Sec. Recto as he is highly qualified to perform the duties and responsibilities that accompany his post,” Go said.

He added that Recto “has earned the title as resident economist both in Congress and the Senate.”

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri said Recto became his go-to adviser on the economy, taxes, and even in life, when he was in the Senate.

“This is what we need from our secretary of finance. Someone who has the mind for numbers but whose heart is firmly set for uplifting the lives of our people,” he said.

Zubiri believes that Recto can make Filipinos, particularly those belonging to the low-income and marginalized sectors, feel whatever economic growth the Philippines would achieve.

Further, Senator Grace Poe attested to the competence of Recto in the public service.

During the CA plenary session, Poe recalled Recto's extensive and “intellectual interpellations” of bills during his time in the Senate, resulting in better legislation for Filipinos.