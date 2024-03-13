Remulla to prosecutors: Follow the zero-backlog policy

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla told the newly promoted and appointed prosecutors to ensure adherence to the department’s “Zero-Backlog Policy.”

This as Remulla warmly welcomed the promotion and appointment of 122 prosecutors in the various Offices of the National Prosecution Service (NPS) nationwide.

“I congratulate the 68 newly promoted and 54 appointed prosecutors. Your promotion/appointment is very crucial to the DOJ’s commitment to strengthening the NPS, where you belong,” Remulla said.

Remulla urges them to perform their duties efficiently and with dispatch, maintain Zero-Backlog Policy, and sustain a high disposition rate.

The appointment of the prosecutors is expected to address the current heavy workload in the prosecutorial force and ensure the speedy resolution of cases to reinforce the people’s faith in the criminal justice system.

The DOJ chief likewise expressed his appreciation to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for making these appointments which will strengthen the department’s functions.

Of the 122, five were promoted from the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff (OSJPS). The remaining 117 were promotions and original appointments for Regions I to IV including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The highest positions conferred are Prosecutor V and Prosecutor IV given to prosecutors assigned in the OSJPS, Regional, Provincial and City Prosecution Offices.