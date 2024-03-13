Remulla approves release of 97 PDLs

As decongestion of jail facilities continue, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla approved the release of 97 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The approval of Remulla was upon the recommendation of Director General Gregorio Pio P.Catapang Jr. of the Bureau of Corrections as these PDLs have served at least 40 years with time allowances.

Of the total PDLs, 47 were from the New Bilibid Prison, 23 from wahig Prison and Penal Farm, 12 from Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, six from Davao Prison and Penal Farm, five from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and four from Correctional Institution for Women.

Remulla in his order said the prison records of said PDLs showed that they were sentenced to at least one count of Reclusion Perpetua or Life Imprisonment, but whose time served with time allowances have already exceeded their maximum sentence, computed based on the old provisions of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) on time allowances.

As part of the effort to decongest prison facilities and to hasten the release of those qualified PDLs, the DOJ and the BuCor have adopted Department Order No. 652 that revises the rules and procedure in the release of PDLs with expired sentences as follows:

* The release of all PDLs incarcerated in national penitentiaries with expired sentences shall be approved by the Director General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) or his duly authorized representative, in accordance with the mandate of the Bureau to exercise authority/jurisdiction over matters pertaining to the operations of the prisons;

* The release of PDLs sentenced to life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua or those classified as high-risk/high-profile shall be implemented only upon prior approval of the Secretary of Justice.

* In order to ensure that the release of PDLs who have completed the service of their sentence/s shall not be delayed, pending the approval of the Secretary of Justice, it shall be the duty of the Director General of the BuCor to submit the necessary documents for the evaluation and approval of the Secretary of Justice not later than three months prior to the expected date of release of the PDLs concerned.

* In cases where the release of PDLs shall require only the approval of the Director General of the BuCor, the list of PDLs due for release shall be submitted to the Secretary of Justice at least one lmonth prior to their expected date of release.

* In all cases, and in order to ensure that the computations made by the BuCor is accurate, particularly with respect to credit for preventive imprisonment, time allowances and other circumstances affecting the period of sentence of a PDL, the Director General of the BuCor shall issue a certification as to the correctness and accuracy of the computation of the credits granted and expiration of sentence of the prisoners affected.

Meanwhile, three lawyer were promoted yesterday by Catapang from Corrections Officers to Senior Inspectors during a simple oath-taking and donning of ranks ceremony held inside his office .

Those promoted were lawyers Nancy Pun-ad, Cynthrose Casanova and Francis Jade Pajunar.

Catapang reminded the newly promoted officials “not just to do your job, but to do it well and, since you are lawyers, much is expected from you.”

Also present during the activity were Asec. Al Perreras, Deputy Director General for Administration, Asec. Gil Torralba, Deputy Director General for Security and Operations.