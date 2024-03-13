Release of 97 more PDLs approved

As the decongestion of jail facilities continues, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday approved the release of 97 more persons deprived of liberty.

The approval was upon the recommendation of Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. of the Bureau of Corrections who said the inmates have served at least 40 years with time allowances.

Of the total PDLs, 47 were from the New Bilibid Prison, 23 from Iwahig, 12 from Sablayan, 6 from Davao, 5 from San Ramon, and 4 from the Correctional Institution for Women.

Remulla said the prison records of said PDLs showed that they were sentenced to at least one count of reclusion perpetua or Life Imprisonment, but whose time served with time allowances have already exceeded their maximum sentence, computed based on the old provisions of the Revised Penal Code on time allowances.

As part of the effort to decongest prison facilities and to hasten the release of those qualified PDLs, the DoJ and the Bucor have adopted Department Order 652 which revises the rules and procedure in the release of PDLs with expired sentences.

Meanwhile, three lawyers were promoted yesterday from corrections officers to senior inspector during a simple oath-taking and donning of ranks ceremony held inside Catapang’s office.

Those promoted were lawyers Nancy Pun-ad, Cynthrose Casanova and Francis Jade Pajunar.

Catapang reminded the newly promoted officials “not just to do your job, but to do it well and, since you are lawyers, much is expected from you.”