PBBM welcomes Airbus Asia-Pacific's support for AFP modernization

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed aerospace firm Airbus Asia-Pacific's intention to support the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Berlin time), Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) said Marcos' meeting with Airbus president and head of Asia-Pacific region Anand Stanley during the Chief Executive's working visit here in Germany aimed to foster partnerships that could potentially transform the country's defense and aerospace sectors.

RTVM said Marcos Jr. reiterated the government's steadfast support for assisting Airbus in localizing its operations, particularly in forging connections with the nation's electronics and aerospace manufacturing industry.

"With Airbus on board, Filipinos will gain expertise in aerospace, enhancing our global standing in the aviation market," Marcos Jr. wrote in a separate Facebook post.

In response, Airbus reaffirmed its dedication to aiding the Philippines in establishing indigenous defense capabilities.

Moreover, the company underscored its commitment to deepening its joint venture collaboration with the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation (PADC), thereby fostering indigenous aerospace development within the country.

Germany, being a pivotal nation in the formation of Airbus, boasts a profound legacy in aircraft design and production. It hosts several significant operations of Airbus, making it a crucial hub for the company.

Airbus is renowned for its advancement in technology and bespoke products aimed at bolstering national security. These include military helicopters, satellite initiatives for secure military communications, and the Eurofighter, Europe's premier multirole fighter jet.

Previously, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. announced that Marcos had given the green light for amendments to "Horizon 3" of the Philippine military's modernization plan.

These revisions encompass enhancements in various areas, including domain awareness, connectivity, intelligence capabilities of C4ISTAR communication, command and control, as well as deterrence capabilities in maritime and aerial domains.