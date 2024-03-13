PBBM says 'nothing new' with China bracing for potential maritime conflicts

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said that China's President Xi Jinping's call for the country's armed forces to synchronize their readiness for potential naval conflicts doesn't come as a surprise.

In an interview with the Philippine media delegation here, Marcos Jr. addressed concerns regarding President Xi Jinping's call for China's armed forces to prepare for potential military conflicts at sea.

"Well, frankly, I don’t think there’s anything new there." He emphasized that China's actions in asserting territorial claims in the South China Sea have been ongoing, particularly evident in their definition of the controversial 10-dash line.

"That’s what they’ve been doing already," he remarked, noting China's persistent efforts to defend its claimed territories.

Marcos Jr. reiterated that the Philippines will continue to defend its territory, adding that the international community has recognized it.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration determined that China lacked a legal foundation to assert historical entitlements to resources within the maritime regions covered by its "nine-dash line."

However, Beijing has persistently ignored the verdict and even released a 10-dash line some time last year.

Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of upholding international recognition of the Philippines' maritime boundaries and ensuring the protection of national sovereignty.

While President Xi Jinping's recent statement may not have introduced any new policies, President Marcos acknowledged its significance as a reaffirmation of China's long-standing approach.

"Although he did not state that outright until now, that really has really been the policy since I think years already, for the last two or three years," Marcos Jr. said.

In light of these developments, President Marcos emphasized the need for continued efforts to safeguard the Philippines' maritime territory.

"So, I’m not surprised but we will have to continue to do what we can to defend our maritime territory in the face of perhaps of a more active attempt by the Chinese to annex some of our territory," Marcos Jr. said.