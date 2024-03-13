Palawan 1st District Rep. Edgardo Salvame passes away at 61

1st District Palawan Representative Edgardo Salvame passed away today, 13 March, at the age of 61.

His passing was announced by the administrator of his official Facebook page around 10:30 in the morning on behalf of his family.

"In the name of the Salvame family, it is with sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Congressman, Manong Edgardo 'Egay' Villagracia Lim Salvame, earlier this morning," the post said.

“Manong Egay lived a life of purpose and adventures. Raised on the island, worked hard to succeed in life, until fate called him to serve our nation," the announcement added.

Sources close to his family said the legislator passed away in Singapore following a back surgery.

He was in the process of recovering when he passed away.

Salvame, currently in his first term as the representative for Palawan's 1st District, has authored over 71 bills, the majority of which focus on tourism. These bills have already received approval in the Lower House and are awaiting consideration in the Senate.

His social media administrator also wrote that in the short time he served as congressman, Salvame endeavored to do everything in his power to bring light, assistance, change, love, and care to every resident of his congressional district.