More high-level engagements between USINDOPACOM, AFP

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) assured having more high-level engagements, bilateral cooperation, and interoperability exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure a free and open region.

This development came after AFP Chief Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. met with USINDOPACOM commander Admiral John Aquilino at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City earlier this week.

Brawner and Aquilino discussed the lined-up programs and military activities between the Philippines and the US, including the upcoming “Balikatan” Exercise, the maritime cooperative activities, and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site projects.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said that both officials also explored ways to strengthen the Philippines-US coordination with other militaries from like-minded nations “to advance the rules-based international order and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

The military official did not elaborate on other details due to security reasons.

Trinidad said, “their meeting manifests the commitment of the AFP to its treaty ally to ensure high-level coordination and sustained implementation of programs aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two militaries.”