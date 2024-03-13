Go’s Malasakit Team joins Women’s Month celebration

In celebration of Women’s Month, the Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended its support to the women of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, by distributing assistance to thousands of Barangay Women’s Association members.

The event, organized by Mayor Juanito Inojales and Vice Mayor Katrina Orencia, took place at the Tibanban Gymnasium from 11 to 12 March.

Go’s Malasakit Team distributed gifts of shirts, balls for basketballs and volleyballs, and food packs to the 2,000 attendees.

This initiative is part of Go’s broader commitment to supporting communities across the Philippines and focusing on empowering women.

“We recognize and honor the vast contributions of Filipino women in the birth of our Republic, our march towards democracy and in the development of our economy. From the mothers who gave birth to us, the women who fought and died for our independence and the preservation of our democratic ideals, to the members of the workforces essential in our march towards progress,” Go said during Women’s Day last week.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, also offered to help the residents who may need assistance with their medical expenses as he encouraged the affected residents to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.

These Malasakit Centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together all relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible for patients. The Malasakit Centers program has successfully helped more than ten million Filipinos and established 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide.

The program was institutionalized under RA 11463 in 2019, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

Meanwhile, Go partnered with the local government of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte in extending assistance to fire victims. His Malasakit Team provided rice packs, snacks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the affected families. They also gave away a pair of shoes to a select recipient.

The relief activity was held at the Villa Kananga Barangay Hall last Wednesday, 6 March. This was alongside another activity wherein his Malasakit Team immediately relieved more fire victims.