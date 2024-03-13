DSWD ramps up nat’l ID enrollment

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is intensifying efforts to urge Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries to sign up for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“It would benefit both the DSWD and its clients (like 4Ps beneficiaries) as the features of the ID would enable faster eligibility checks and digital payments, hence providing better and multiple access points for beneficiaries to receive social assistance,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said Tuesday.

Lopez, also the DSWD spokesperson, said the initiative resulted from the strong collaboration between the 4Ps National Program Management Office and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

As of 31 January, this year, data indicated that only one million of the 24.4 million target individual 4Ps members have a PhilSys card number.

Lopez said, “The DSWD aims to significantly increase this number to ensure a smoother and more inclusive social assistance delivery system.”

Under Section 3 of Republic Act 11055, or the PhilSys Act, the program envisions a future where Filipinos will have a single secure ID for government and private transactions, eliminating the need for multiple identification documents.

Lopez said DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian issued a memorandum last January highlighting the registration of 4Ps household members and their children aged five and over.

“Notably, efforts are underway to extend the registration to include children under five years old, pending approval of the guidelines,” he added.

Grantees and household members registered with the PSA before 1 February 2024 can take advantage of the Family Development Sessions equivalency.

They must, however, undergo identity verification through a biometric authentication process using the PhilSys authentication application. This verification involves providing the PhilSys card number and undergoing a fingerprint scan.

With the ongoing efforts to encourage registration and the positive response of 4Ps household beneficiaries, the DSWD is poised to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in its mission to provide sustainable support for its beneficiaries.