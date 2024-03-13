DOT: Resort in Chocolate Hills not accredited

Following the outburst that netizens aired over social media Meta and X regarding the resort that sprouted in the middle of the scenic Chocolate Hills in Bohol, the Department of Tourism said that the resort is not accredited by the DOT.

Meta and X since Tuesday were filled in irate reactions from netizens, stating the Captain’s Peak resort ruined the natural beauty of the hills of Sagbayan, Bohol.

“The Department of Tourism supports the preservation and protection of Bohol's Chocolate Hills, located within a declared UNESCO Global Geopark and a source of national pride for the Philippines,” the DOT, in a statement on Wednesday, said.

“The Captain's Peak Resort Development in Chocolate Hills is not an accredited tourism establishment under the auspices of the Department of Tourism's accreditation system, and there is no pending application for accreditation for the same,” it added.

In a report Cebu media outlet The Freeman in 2023, Julieta Sablas, the administrator and sister of the owner of The Captain’s Peak, Edgar Buton, stressed that the resort had undergone the proper process for its construction.

Sablas said on that report further that they also presented a proposal to the Protected Areas Management Board of the DENR “when changes were made to the approved plan regarding the location of some of the amenities.”

With this, the DOT said that through its Regional Office in Central Visayas, has been in coordination with the Bohol Provincial Government since August 2023 to express its concerns regarding this matter, especially recognizing the necessity of preserving the integrity of this natural resource.

“The DOT likewise commends the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for taking swift action in issuing a Temporary Closure Order and ordering for an inspection to ensure the resort's compliance to the order, and agrees with the Bohol Provincial Government's position that development within the Chocolate Hills area are not consistent with its long-term sustainability, and should be disallowed. While development is essential for growth and progress, it must be conducted in harmony with environmental and cultural preservation,” according to the DOT.

With this, the Department urge ali parties involved, including government agencies, private sector entities, and local communities, to work together towards sustainable and responsible tourism practices that uphold the integrity of our natural heritage.