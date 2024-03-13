DOH extends assistance to PGH after fire

The Department of Health (DOH) has extended its assistance to the Philippine General Hospitals (PGH) after it was hit by a fire Wednesday afternoon.

"Upon finding out of a fire at the [University of the Philippines] UP-PGH, the DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau extended assistance to UP-PGH for the transfer of patients to various DOH hospitals," DOH Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

Domingo said all DOH hospitals in Metro Manila have been alerted and are prepared to accommodate patients coming from the PGH.

According to reports, the fire started at 3:24 PM and reached a third alarm. It was put under control at 3:45 PM.

Among those evacuated were patients from the PGH cancer ward.

The DOH, however, said that patients and doctors remain in the evacuation area within the parking lots.

"In light of Fire Prevention Month, the DOH is instructing all its hospitals to review their fire evacuation plans and conduct risk analyses for fire prevention on their premises," Domingo added.