CFO and BI launched real-time data sharing system

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officially launched the online and real-time system operability and data sharing on Wednesday.

This marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the bureaucracy.

According to the Bureau, over a decade of devoted collaboration on this ground-breaking project has been undertaken by the BI and the CFO. Under the steady direction of CFO Chairperson Secretary Romulo Arugay and BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, they complete their vision of an interoperable system between the CFO's Filipino Overseas Information and Database System and the BI's Border Information Control System.

During his remarks, Secretary Arugay highlighted the transformative impact of their collaboration, stating that "Previously, immigrant clients had to present CFO stickers to immigration officers at our airports as proof of compliance. Now, with just a scan of the passport, immigration officers can verify the legitimacy of immigrant passengers, streamlining the process, and ensuring compliance with CFO pre-departure requirements."

This project not only streamlines operations but also steps up efforts to prevent unlawful recruiting and human trafficking and expose scammers and fixers. Because of the data sharing project, the BI has been able to successfully catch those who were attempting to submit phony or fraudulent documents.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed by both Secretary Arugay and Commissioner Tansingco in September 2023 and has been put through extensive testing and deployment. It has operated effectively for six months, integrating the border control information system of the BI with the database systems of the CFO in a smooth manner.

This effort also demonstrates the CFO and BI's dedication to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s "Bagong Pilipinas" policy, which aims to address persistent problems in the nation by radically changing the bureaucracy.

Both agencies will keep making major progress toward excellence in public service, innovation, and accountability—as well as their contribution to the larger national agenda—with this data-sharing framework in place.