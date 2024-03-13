CCC eyes climate-health-related policies with DOH

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) is eyeing to craft a policy with the Department of Health addressing the arising impacts of changing weather on public health.

In a meeting earlier this week, CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje along with Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa discussed possible impacts of climate change on people’s health.

They also tackled opportunities to further align and ensure the coherence of policies, programs, and other measures implemented by the CCC and the DOH.

Among the identified key partnership areas are developing and implementing climate-health-related policies; promoting public awareness and community education,—as aligned with existing policies and frameworks—such as the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, CCC’s ongoing development of the National Adaptation Plan, and the ongoing implementation of the Universal Healthcare Act.

Borje stressed the need for the government to have a proactive and adaptive healthcare system amid the continuing changing climate, which is also being experienced globally.

He then highlighted the urgency of integrating climate considerations into health policies and practices.

Borje likewise underscored the importance of incorporating both health and climate change in the country’s priority agenda.

“The lessons drawn from the global COVID-19 pandemic have vividly demonstrated the inseparable connection between climate change and health, thus, the nexus between climate change and health is not just a choice; it's an imperative,” he noted.

Borje added that “our experiences have shown us that our well-being is intricately linked to the health of our planet.”

He said recognizing this connection is “key to building a resilient and sustainable future for all.”

Herbosa, for his part, said the DoH is committed to incorporating climate considerations into its strategies to create a more holistic approach to healthcare that addresses evolving challenges from a changing climate.

"The DOH is taking significant steps towards a sustainable and resilient healthcare system,” he noted.

Herbosa bared the DOH’s plans to construct environmentally friendly hospitals as well as incorporate climate change adaptation into the agency’s disaster risk reduction initiatives.

“As the DOH is actively reforming to prioritize Universal Health Care and primary care, we believe this presents a prime opportunity to foster partnerships for a healthier and greener future,” he said.

The CCC said climate change impacts on health include increased risks of heat-related illnesses, vector-borne and waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and mental health issues.

In its ongoing development of the Philippines’ first National Action Plan (NAP), the CCC identified health “as one of the sectors to focus on, towards increasing national and local climate resilience.”

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier vowed to fulfill the NAP, as part of his commitment to a broader national effort to achieve a climate-smart and climate-resilient Philippines status.